TCF Financial (TCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCF opened at $44.24 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading