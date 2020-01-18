TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 5,811,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

