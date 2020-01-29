TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.90.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading