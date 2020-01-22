TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

