TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $58.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 271.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

