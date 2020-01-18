TD Securities Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $78.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,348,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

