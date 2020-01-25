TD Securities Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.65

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -244.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

