TD Securities Cuts Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $80.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE L opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. Loews has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 51.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 37.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

