TD Securities Increases Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$8.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$12.30 target price on Celestica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

TSE:CLS opened at C$11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.78. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.76 and a 12-month high of C$13.08.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

