TD Securities Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AGF.B remained flat at $C$6.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 174,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $536.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

