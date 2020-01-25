TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.29.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

