TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTDKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TTDKY stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TDK has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

