TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.82. 2,749,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,350. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $79.53 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

