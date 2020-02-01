TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,269. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

