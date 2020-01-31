TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.95-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85-13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.04 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.25 EPS.

Shares of TEL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,431. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $79.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

