TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of TEL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.82. 2,748,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,431. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $79.53 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

