TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $100.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

