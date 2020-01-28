TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 guidance at $1.10-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.85-5.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

