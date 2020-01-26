Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of TECD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 594,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after buying an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

