Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. 23,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,784. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Tech Data by 3.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Tech Data by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

