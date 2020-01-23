TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of TechCare Corp (OTCMKTS:TECR) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 49,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 41,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in the Netherlands and in Israel. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

