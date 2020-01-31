TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.74

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 2339205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Portfolio Manager