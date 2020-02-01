TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.64

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $16.64. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 7,840,565 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

