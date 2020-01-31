Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.96

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and traded as high as $97.18. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 716,483 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

