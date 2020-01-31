TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $41,250.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $25.75 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $729.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

