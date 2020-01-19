TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $1,002,400.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Greg Strakosch sold 32,650 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $807,434.50.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1,304.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TechTarget by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

