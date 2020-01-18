TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $7,493,309 over the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 40.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.71. 104,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

