Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.50. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TECK stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 593,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,495. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com