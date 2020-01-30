Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,903,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 424,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

