Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.33

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 257825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after buying an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,950,000 after buying an additional 388,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is Forex?