Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $13.32

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.32. Teck Resources shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 390,528 shares.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

