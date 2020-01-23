Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.90. 1,718,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.87. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

