Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.17.

TECK.B traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.88. 822,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$19.34 and a one year high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

