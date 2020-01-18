Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 74,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,050. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

