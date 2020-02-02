Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 31,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

