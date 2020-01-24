Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TED traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.81). The stock had a trading volume of 571,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 635.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

