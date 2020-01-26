Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 358,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

