Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teekay Lng Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teekay Lng Partners has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 178,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Lng Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?