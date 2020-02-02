Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TGP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TGP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 447,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

