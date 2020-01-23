Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.01. Teekay shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 484,423 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

