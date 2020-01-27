Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Short Interest Update

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,693,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TOO stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.54 million for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

