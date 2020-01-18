Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $22.52. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 50,681 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $750.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

