TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com