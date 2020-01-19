TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $134,378,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TEGNA by 4,704.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

