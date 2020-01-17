Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 480,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of 395.50 and a beta of 0.97. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,105.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,035 shares of company stock worth $191,344. 19.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

