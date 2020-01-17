Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $92,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing