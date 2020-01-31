Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86, 6,749 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 154,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

