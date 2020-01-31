Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.98, 3,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

