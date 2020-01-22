Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Trading Down 2.9%

Tekmar Group PLC (LON:TGP) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17), 19,109 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tekmar Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.26.

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

