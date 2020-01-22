Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Shares Up 8.2%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, 1,134 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?